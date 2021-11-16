Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

