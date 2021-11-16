Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Dynamite has a market cap of $92,950.07 and approximately $149,756.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00425510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01128945 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

