DZ Bank Upgrades Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) to Buy

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.35.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.