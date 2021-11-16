DZ Bank Upgrades Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) to Buy

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS DHRPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.35.
About Deutsche EuroShop
