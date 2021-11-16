e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,568,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

