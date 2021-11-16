e-Money Reaches Market Cap of $16.97 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $617,812.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

