E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.52

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $12.82. E.On shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

