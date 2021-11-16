EarnX Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $19,745.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EarnX has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,978,919,268,725 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

