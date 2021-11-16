East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.27.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

