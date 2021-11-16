eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $2,249.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $232.01 or 0.00387594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.