EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of EchoStar worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1,585.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 299.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 427,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.