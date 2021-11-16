Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.10

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

