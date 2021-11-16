Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 39.1% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $6,920.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

