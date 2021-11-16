Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $97.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,532,692,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881,467,087 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

