eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

