Edward Jay Kreps Sells 230,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Confluent stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. 2,900,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

