Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESLT opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $162.77.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.