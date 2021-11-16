Electric Vehicle Zone Price Reaches $0.0450 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

