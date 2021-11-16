Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 1,249 ($16.32), with a volume of 555285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

ECM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.29 ($17.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,117.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,062.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

