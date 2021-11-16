Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $308.97 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Electroneum has a market cap of $308.97 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,725,214 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.