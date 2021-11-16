Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 44,410 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

