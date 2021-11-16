Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,083 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

