Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 666 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,839.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,840.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,683.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,241.38 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

