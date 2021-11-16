Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

