Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $684.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.67. The firm has a market cap of $303.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

