Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.77 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

