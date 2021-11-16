Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 218,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 45,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

