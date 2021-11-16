Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,944,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $393.86 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

