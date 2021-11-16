Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $363.43 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.53 and a 200 day moving average of $361.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.43.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.