Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 404 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,571.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,393.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,391.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

