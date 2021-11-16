Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,405 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 40,106 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $5,775,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock worth $49,791,228. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

