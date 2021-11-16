Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,687,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Danaher by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

DHR stock opened at $302.17 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average is $289.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.