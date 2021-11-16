Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 289,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.55 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

