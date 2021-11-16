Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

