Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

NYSE LLY opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

