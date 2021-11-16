Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Increases Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 202.3% over the last three years.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 117,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,851. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.