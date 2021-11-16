Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Increases Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 202.3% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 117,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,851. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
