Elrond Price Hits $302.68 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.98 billion and approximately $203.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $302.68 or 0.00505651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00157771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,738,134 coins and its circulating supply is 19,745,414 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.

