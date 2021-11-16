Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,172.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $14,172.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,402,680 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

