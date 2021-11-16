Eminer One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.71 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

