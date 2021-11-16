Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.84% of Encore Wire worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $145.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

