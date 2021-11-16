Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 1.71-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 615-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of DAVA opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

