Energi (NRG) Hits One Day Volume of $671,083.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Energi has a market cap of $85.06 million and approximately $671,083.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00161422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.16 or 0.00490965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,949,535 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

