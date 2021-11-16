Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report sales of $141.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $119.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $599.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $628.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE EPAC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.