EnterCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $115,190.36 and $27,470.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00225061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010418 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars.

