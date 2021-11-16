Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

