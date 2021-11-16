Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target Cut to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERLFF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

