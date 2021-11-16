Enzyme Finance Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00224275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010507 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.