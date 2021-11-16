Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 23,377 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $257,380.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 434,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

