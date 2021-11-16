eosDAC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,536.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $65,536.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

