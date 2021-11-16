EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 2.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $666.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.42 and a 200 day moving average of $567.44. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

