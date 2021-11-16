Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paya Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Paya in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Paya alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Paya has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.